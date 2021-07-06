Advertisement

Portion of Holdrege Street to close Tuesday

(Source: KLTV News Staff)
(Source: KLTV News Staff)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities will be closing a section Holdrege Street on Tuesday.

The closure is from 87th to 95th streets. LTU says it will be closed for a street improvement project along that stretch of road, part of the Lincoln on the Move arterial street campaign.

The department says access to homes in the area will be maintained, with the southern detour being 84th Street to “O,” to 98th Street.  LTU says work is scheduled to be completed by November 1st.

“[The] project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow by reconstructing and widening the street to accommodate the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Holdrege Street and Cedar Cove Road,” according to a press release. “Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalks, street lighting and storm drainage will also be completed as part of this project.”

LTU says digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures.

“Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln family is hoping to identify the person responsible for hitting their daughter with a...
WATCH: Lincoln woman hoping to identify driver who hit her daughter and drove off
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park
Fourth of July drowning at Nebraska lake
The deck collapsed after several people rushed to the second story of a house during a party...
Several injured in deck collapse in Fillmore Co.
Driver involved in head-on crash south of Bennet on Thursday passes away

Latest News

Anderson Ford wins 2021 Cornhusker League Championship
Anderson Ford wins 2021 Cornhusker League Championship
Grocery prices on the rise
Some grocery stores increase prices due to extra transportation costs
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 48th and Old Cheney on Monday at around 8:30...
LFR responds to apartment fire in southeast Lincoln