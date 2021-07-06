Portion of Holdrege Street to close Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities will be closing a section Holdrege Street on Tuesday.

The closure is from 87th to 95th streets. LTU says it will be closed for a street improvement project along that stretch of road, part of the Lincoln on the Move arterial street campaign.

The department says access to homes in the area will be maintained, with the southern detour being 84th Street to “O,” to 98th Street. LTU says work is scheduled to be completed by November 1st.

“[The] project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow by reconstructing and widening the street to accommodate the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Holdrege Street and Cedar Cove Road,” according to a press release. “Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalks, street lighting and storm drainage will also be completed as part of this project.”

LTU says digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures.

“Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.