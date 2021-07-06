Smith becomes Saltdogs career home runs leader

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Curt Smith says he had his eye on the Lincoln Saltdogs’ home runs record near the end of the 2019 season. He was positioned to set a new franchise mark in 2020, but the Saltdogs’ season was canceled due to COVID-19.

After considering retirement, Smith opted to play one more season in Lincoln.

On Sunday, Smith smashed a 2-run home run in the ‘Dogs series finale at Kansas City. The homer marked the 91st of Smith’s career, which is more than any other player in Saltdogs history.

Smith says his teammates closely monitored his home run chase throughout the season. The veteran slugger says he feels good physically and could challenge the 100 home run mark. However, helping his team and winning games takes priority, according to Smith.

