Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln family is hoping to identify the person responsible for hitting their daughter with a...
WATCH: Lincoln woman hoping to identify driver who hit her daughter and drove off
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park
Fourth of July drowning at Nebraska lake
The deck collapsed after several people rushed to the second story of a house during a party...
Video shows aftermath of Fourth of July deck collapse
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32