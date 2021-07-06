Advertisement

Teinert delivers walk-off win for Anderson Ford

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cam Teinert delivered a walk-off 2-RBI single to give Anderson Ford the 2021 Cornhusker League Championship on Monday night. Teinert said he visualized the heroic moment prior to his dramatic at bat. The Anderson Ford pitcher/infielder finished the night with 2 hits, including his game-winning chopper into left field. Caden Steiger and Colten Reed scored, which sent the crowd into a frenzy at Den Hartog Field.

Anderson Ford’s rally came after Grand Island Home Federal took a 6-5 lead in the 7th inning. Tyler Fay hit a Teinert pitch up the middle, which bounced off the shortstop’s glove.

Down to their final three outs, Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) got its first two runners on base - one on a hit-by-pitch; the other on a bunt.

Teinert then came through in the clutch and was mobbed by his teammates immediately after the game.

Anderson Ford improves to 18-9 win the victory and secures the #1 seed for the Area Tournament.

