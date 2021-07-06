Wanted man found with stolen catalytic converter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a wanted man who was reportedly found with a stolen catalytic converter and burglar tools.

LPD said on July 4 around 7 p.m. officers were sent to Cornhusker Heating and Air, near 2959 Cornhusker Highway, on reports of a suspicious person.

Officers learned the man had climbed into a silver Pontiac Grand Prix and drove behind nearby grain bins.

An officer found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, and inside the vehicle, the officer spotted several reciprocating saws.

A search of the vehicle found a newly cut catalytic converter and a glass pipe with meth residue.

The man was identified as Sean Martinson, who had active warrants in four different states.

He was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, three counts of misdemeanor theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, and driving during suspension.

