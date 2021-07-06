Advertisement

Wanted man found with stolen catalytic converter

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a wanted man who was reportedly found with a stolen catalytic converter and burglar tools.

LPD said on July 4 around 7 p.m. officers were sent to Cornhusker Heating and Air, near 2959 Cornhusker Highway, on reports of a suspicious person.

Officers learned the man had climbed into a silver Pontiac Grand Prix and drove behind nearby grain bins.

An officer found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, and inside the vehicle, the officer spotted several reciprocating saws.

A search of the vehicle found a newly cut catalytic converter and a glass pipe with meth residue.

The man was identified as Sean Martinson, who had active warrants in four different states.

He was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, three counts of misdemeanor theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, and driving during suspension.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln family is hoping to identify the person responsible for hitting their daughter with a...
WATCH: Lincoln woman hoping to identify driver who hit her daughter and drove off
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park
Fourth of July drowning at Nebraska lake
The deck collapsed after several people rushed to the second story of a house during a party...
Video shows aftermath of Fourth of July deck collapse
Driver involved in head-on crash south of Bennet on Thursday passes away

Latest News

Couple assaulted, robbed at Antelope Park
Police tape.
Man killed when UTV hit by train in Richardson County
Rising grocery prices
Rising grocery prices
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers