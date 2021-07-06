Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: A little relief...for the middle of the week

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a Tuesday night-Wednesday morning round of showers and thunderstorms...more pleasant weather is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday...

A cold front slicing through the state Tuesday will bring showers and thunderstorms...with some ‘storms potentially severe...to the region into Tuesday night. Some precipitation may linger into Wednesday over eastern Nebraska...including in the Lincoln area.

Severe Outlook Tuesday Night
Severe Outlook Tuesday Night(KOLN)

Behind that front, we will see cooler-and-less humid conditions on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s-to-mid 80s. Thursday looks pretty good as well...although temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s-to-lower 90s for most of Central and Eastern Nebraska...while the western-third of the state could see temperatures in the mid 90s-to-around 100° on Thursday.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Friday will see a return of hot and humid conditions across the region as the next strong cold front approaches. Those hot temperatures in the west on Thursday will spread into Central and Eastern Nebraska on Friday ahead of the aforementioned front...with temperatures easily in the 90s...and heat index values over 100°. As the front sweeps across the state Friday afternoon and evening...strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be likely once again...so stay updated on the latest forecast details as the week wears on.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln family is hoping to identify the person responsible for hitting their daughter with a...
WATCH: Lincoln woman hoping to identify driver who hit her daughter and drove off
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park
Fourth of July drowning at Nebraska lake
The deck collapsed after several people rushed to the second story of a house during a party...
Video shows aftermath of Fourth of July deck collapse

Latest News

It will be cooler in northwestern Nebraska but still hot and humid in the southeast.
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon, thunderstorms late
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 90s across the state as a cold front...
Tuesday Forecast: More heat and humidity, but with a chance for storms
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast