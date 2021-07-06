Wednesday Forecast: A little relief...for the middle of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a Tuesday night-Wednesday morning round of showers and thunderstorms...more pleasant weather is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday...

A cold front slicing through the state Tuesday will bring showers and thunderstorms...with some ‘storms potentially severe...to the region into Tuesday night. Some precipitation may linger into Wednesday over eastern Nebraska...including in the Lincoln area.

Severe Outlook Tuesday Night (KOLN)

Behind that front, we will see cooler-and-less humid conditions on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s-to-mid 80s. Thursday looks pretty good as well...although temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s-to-lower 90s for most of Central and Eastern Nebraska...while the western-third of the state could see temperatures in the mid 90s-to-around 100° on Thursday.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will see a return of hot and humid conditions across the region as the next strong cold front approaches. Those hot temperatures in the west on Thursday will spread into Central and Eastern Nebraska on Friday ahead of the aforementioned front...with temperatures easily in the 90s...and heat index values over 100°. As the front sweeps across the state Friday afternoon and evening...strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be likely once again...so stay updated on the latest forecast details as the week wears on.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.