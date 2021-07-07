Broken Bow woman dies in two-vehicle crash

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another has been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle head-on crash was called in at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on Highway 70 near mile marker 95, which is approximately 7 miles east of Westerville.

The sheriff’s office said a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 58-year-old Peggie L. Myers, of Broken Bow, was westbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a 2004 Chrysler Concorde, driven by 23-year-old Madison N. Dodson of Arcadia, NE.

The crash resulted in the Impala catching fire.

Myers was transported to Jennie Melham Hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. Dodson was also transported to Jennie Melham Hospital and was ultimately flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital with unknown serious injuries.

Local4 has reached out to CHI Health Good Samaritan for a condition update.

The sheriff’s office said Dodson was the only one wearing a seat belt.

Arcadia Fire and Rescue, Ansley-Mason City Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Rescue, Sargent Rescue, Valley County Ambulance, Broken Bow Police Department and Hunters Towing assisted in the incident.

Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

