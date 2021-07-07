Clearing skies and cooler Wednesday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved though Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures and less humidity. The cool down will be brief as temperatures and humidity will increase Thursday and especially on Friday.

Decreasing clouds, breezy, cooler and less humid Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s with a north breeze 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Cooler and less humid. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear for tonight with lows around 60. Thursday will be warmer and perhaps more humid in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s in eastern Nebraska with triple digit heat in western Nebraska.

It will be warmer and more humid Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

There will be a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms Thursday night into early Friday morning in eastern Nebraska. Otherwise, Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Thunderstorms will develop late on Friday and continue into Friday night. Some of the storms could be severe.

Hot and muggy conditions expected on Friday. (1011 Weather)

The weekend will be cooler with chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. Highs both days will be around 80. Warming trend begins on Monday and high temperatures could be back into the lower 90s by Tuesday.

Hot conditions will return by the end of the week but, another cool down expected by the weekend. (1011 Weather)

