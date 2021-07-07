Advertisement

IRS helping Lincoln parents get signed up for Child Tax Credit

(KOLD News 13)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - IRS representatives will be at three different locations in Lincoln on Friday to help people file the paperwork needed to receive the new Child Tax Credit.

  • Belmont Elementary: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
  • Center for People in Need: 2-4 p.m.
  • Willard Community Center: 6-7:30 p.m.

Parents who qualify will receive $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child under 18 this year.

Child tax credit payments will be based on 2020 tax returns.

2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Frequently Asked Questions

