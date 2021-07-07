IRS helping Lincoln parents get signed up for Child Tax Credit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - IRS representatives will be at three different locations in Lincoln on Friday to help people file the paperwork needed to receive the new Child Tax Credit.

Belmont Elementary: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Center for People in Need: 2-4 p.m.

Willard Community Center: 6-7:30 p.m.

Parents who qualify will receive $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child under 18 this year.

Child tax credit payments will be based on 2020 tax returns.

