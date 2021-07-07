Lancaster Co. asking residents where to invest funding from American Rescue Plan Act

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Leaders are asking residents in Lancaster County to weigh-in on how funding from the American Rescue Plan Act should be used.

Lancaster County received approximately $62 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and county leaders are asking for your feedback on what areas you feel the funding would be most beneficial.

The federal government has outlined the funding categories and Lancaster County leaders say those are the only places where that money can be spent.

Those categories include:

Support Public Health Response

Addressing Negative Economic Impacts

Replace Public Sector Revenue Loss

Broadband Infrastructure

Equity-Focused Services

To share your thoughts and fill out the corresponding form, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.