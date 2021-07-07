Advertisement

Lancaster Co. asking residents where to invest funding from American Rescue Plan Act

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Leaders are asking residents in Lancaster County to weigh-in on how funding from the American Rescue Plan Act should be used.

Lancaster County received approximately $62 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and county leaders are asking for your feedback on what areas you feel the funding would be most beneficial.

The federal government has outlined the funding categories and Lancaster County leaders say those are the only places where that money can be spent.

Those categories include:

  • Support Public Health Response
  • Addressing Negative Economic Impacts
  • Replace Public Sector Revenue Loss
  • Broadband Infrastructure
  • Equity-Focused Services

To share your thoughts and fill out the corresponding form, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Update: Police contacted driver in hit-and-run, citations pending
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Hickman man injured when firework went off in hand
Police tape.
Man killed when UTV hit by train in Richardson County

Latest News

City of Lincoln changing flag for the first time since 1932, asking for help from the community...
City of Lincoln changing flag for the first time since 1932, asking for help from the community on new design
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Cooler and less humid.
Wednesday Forecast: A little relief...for the middle of the week
Unemployment hits new low since 1998 as CHI Health looks to fill more positions
Unemployment hits new low since 1998 as CHI Health looks to fill more positions