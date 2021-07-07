Lincoln changing flag design, asking for help from the community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city of Lincoln is expecting a new flag in the coming months and members of the community will be the ones creating the design.

Lincoln’s current flag was adopted in 1932 and has represented the city for nearly 90-years.

Coordinators of the campaign said the flag should be used as a tool to recruit people to Lincoln and in order to do that, Lincoln needs a flag that proudly represents the city.

“Bring home who we are, we are a great community, we are vibrant and growing. This flag will really just help attract and retain talent. People will know who we are and we can say ‘that is Lincoln and it represents all of us,’” said Lincoln Young Professional Coordinator, Kayla Meyer.

The goal is to have a final design by the end of September, so it can be shown to the community by the end of the year.

One common question is what you should put in your flag design? City leaders said that’s up to you, whatever you think is a visual representation of Lincoln should be submitted to the committee. The campaign explained it perfectly, Lincoln is poised for a bright future and it needs a flag that can rise to the challenge.

All flag designs must be submitted by August 1, 2021 and once every design is received a committee will select three flags to be released to the public.

“Anyone with ties to Lincoln can submit. We have done a really good job of promoting with creators in our community, we have a great and creative community. We’ve really helped push this out to the right people, and even your everyday citizen can submit,” said Meyer.

Once the three designs are judged, the final flag will be submitted to the Lincoln City Council in September.

10/11 NOW asked leaders of the campaign if it was likely that a final design would be adopted and were assured that after many discussions with City Council members, they’re excited to approve a new flag for the city of Lincoln.

You can find the website here with instructions on submitting a flag design.

