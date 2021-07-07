LPD investigating smoke shop burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $2,000 worth of products were stolen during a burglary at a local business.

LPD said Generation V, located at 1501 Cotner Boulevard, was burglarized early on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shop around 4:30 a.m., and found entry had been gained through a broken window. LPD learned the window was shattered around 1:30 a.m.

Nearly $2,000 in products were taken and $1,700 worth of damage was caused.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say multiple suspects were involved.

