Advertisement

LPD investigating smoke shop burglary

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $2,000 worth of products were stolen during a burglary at a local business.

LPD said Generation V, located at 1501 Cotner Boulevard, was burglarized early on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shop around 4:30 a.m., and found entry had been gained through a broken window. LPD learned the window was shattered around 1:30 a.m.

Nearly $2,000 in products were taken and $1,700 worth of damage was caused.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say multiple suspects were involved.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Update: Police contacted driver in hit-and-run, citations pending
Hickman man injured when firework went off in hand
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Police tape.
Man killed when UTV hit by train in Richardson County

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Nebraska officials say inmate attacked prison staffer
LSO Wanted Suspect
Situation near West A Street resolved peacefully
Shantrel Hickey (Left) Daqwan Hickey (Right)
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man during fight at party
Nearly a year and a half later, Memorial Stadium will welcome fans back for Husker football
Nebraska Football ticket Mini Plan now available