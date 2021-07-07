Advertisement

Authorities trying to apprehend wanted person in west Lincoln

LSO Wanted Suspect
LSO Wanted Suspect(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement officials are attempting to apprehend a wanted person in west Lincoln, and are asking people to avoid the area.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force is in the area of the 1011 Block of West A Street with a wanted person, according to their Twitter account.

They are asking people to avoid the area, and if you live in the area to stay inside.

A 1011 NOW reporter on the scene says Lincoln Police are also on location.

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

