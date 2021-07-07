Authorities trying to apprehend wanted person in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement officials are attempting to apprehend a wanted person in west Lincoln, and are asking people to avoid the area.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force is in the area of the 1011 Block of West A Street with a wanted person, according to their Twitter account.

They are asking people to avoid the area, and if you live in the area to stay inside.

A 1011 NOW reporter on the scene says Lincoln Police are also on location.

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY ALERT - The LSO Fugitive Task Force and Tactical Response Unit are in the area of the 100 block of W A St in Lincoln with a wanted person. Please avoid the area and stay indoors if you live nearby. #LNK #LSO pic.twitter.com/Retr5CLO71 — Lancaster County Sheriff Nebraska (@LSOnebraska) July 7, 2021

