Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man during fight at party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A suspect has been arrested for shooting and killing a man during a fight at a party in mid-June.

Lincoln Police said Shantrel Hickey, 26, was arrested in connection to the incident at 61st Street and Cleveland Avenue on June 12.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Daqwan Hickey was also arrested for the crime, and was charged for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Both were arrested on Tuesday.

According to LPD, officers were called to a party in the area around 4 a.m. because of a fight involving dozens of people. During the fight, 31-year-old Deontae Abron was shot in the face. He died days later.

LPD said the investigation shows Daqwan was seen firing shots in the air during the fight, while Shantrel was the one who fired the shot that killed the victim.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.