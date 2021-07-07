Advertisement

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man during fight at party

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A suspect has been arrested for shooting and killing a man during a fight at a party in mid-June.

Lincoln Police said Shantrel Hickey, 26, was arrested in connection to the incident at 61st Street and Cleveland Avenue on June 12.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Daqwan Hickey was also arrested for the crime, and was charged for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Both were arrested on Tuesday.

According to LPD, officers were called to a party in the area around 4 a.m. because of a fight involving dozens of people. During the fight, 31-year-old Deontae Abron was shot in the face. He died days later.

LPD said the investigation shows Daqwan was seen firing shots in the air during the fight, while Shantrel was the one who fired the shot that killed the victim.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Update: Police contacted driver in hit-and-run, citations pending
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Hickman man injured when firework went off in hand
Police tape.
Man killed when UTV hit by train in Richardson County

Latest News

Broken Bow woman dies in two-vehicle crash
Lincoln’s current flag was adopted in 1932, and has represented the city for nearly 90 years.
Lincoln changing flag design, asking for help from the community
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding
Lancaster Co. asking residents where to invest funding from American Rescue Plan Act
City of Lincoln changing flag for the first time since 1932, asking for help from the community...
City of Lincoln changing flag for the first time since 1932, asking for help from the community on new design