Man pleads not guilty in downtown Hastings burglary case

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A homeless man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges related to a burglary at the Shirt Shack.

Jorge Garcia-Irias, 24, is charged with burglary in connection with an incident in which police caught him with two cash registers shortly after a break-in.

Garcia-Irias is scheduled for trial Sept. 20. If convicted, he could get up to 20 years in prison.

Garcia-Irias is also charged with felony terroristic threats and shoplifting in a separate incident which happened after he was mistakenly released from the Adams County Jail two days later.

He is scheduled for trial on those charges July 26. If convicted, he could get up to three years in prison.

