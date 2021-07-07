Missing man found dead in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An 84-year-old man, reported missing just hours earlier, was found dead just off a roadway in Seward County on Friday.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said Fredereick Rolfsmeier of Milford was reported missing and possibly in need of medical attention on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

A member of the Seward County Sheriff’s search team found Rolfsmeier dead later that afternoon. The initial investigation revealed that Rolfsmeier died due to natural causes and no foul play is expected.

The search for Mr. Rolfsmeier was made up of Seward County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Seward County drone, Nebraska State Patrol K-9 Unit, Seward County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse and members of the public.

“We are thankful for all the help our office received during this time. Unfortunately, this was not the outcome we hoped for, our thoughts and prayers are with the Rolfsmeier family at this time.”

