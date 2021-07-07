Advertisement

Nebraska Football ticket Mini Plan now available

Nearly a year and a half later, Memorial Stadium will welcome fans back for Husker football
Nearly a year and a half later, Memorial Stadium will welcome fans back for Husker football
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Athletics is now offering a three-game ticket Mini Plan for the 2021 football season. The customizable ticket option went on sale on Wednesday morning through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office and Huskers.com.

Husker fans can select any three games from a group of six Husker home games, with the three-game Mini Plan available for $195.  Games available in the Mini Plan include matchups against Fordham (Sept. 4), Buffalo (Sept. 11), Northwestern (Oct. 2), Michigan (Oct. 9), Purdue (Oct. 30) and Iowa (Nov. 26).  The only 2021 home game not available in the package is the Nov. 6 matchup with Ohio State.

Full season tickets also remain available for the upcoming season. Season tickets may only be purchased on the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Athletic Ticket Office. The Mini Plan and single-game tickets can also be purchased on-line at Huskers.com.

Nebraska’s 2021 home schedule features three opponents who finished the 2020 season ranked in the nation’s top 15, including Big Ten division champions Ohio State and Northwestern.

Memorial Stadium and all Nebraska athletic venues will operate at 100 percent capacity for the 2021-22 season.

