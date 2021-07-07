Advertisement

Officials ID man who drowned in Nebraska lake on July Fourth

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALMA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who drowned in a southern Nebraska lake on the July Fourth holiday.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Lazaro Hernandez, of Grand Island, died Sunday in Harlan County Lake. Sheriff’s officials say a 911 call late Sunday afternoon reported the drowning, and deputies were joined by officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks in searching for Hernandez.

His body was found about three hours later on the south side of the lake, located near Alma. Investigators believe Hernandez had been swimming when he became fatigued and drowned.

