OH NO! Omaha Police looking for ‘Kool-Aid man’ vandals

The juveniles are likely recording themselves participating in a TikTok trend, OPD said.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police released a video Wednesday of a group of juveniles destroying fences in west Omaha and beyond while participating in a TikTok video trend.

The Omaha Police Burglary Unit is looking for a vehicle they said is connected to the youths who have run through as many as 15 vinyl fences while performing a TikTok stunt called “the Kool-Aid man.” Similar incidents have also been reported outside Omaha in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

“The juveniles are likely videotaping themselves running through the fences,” an OPD spokesman said.

Omaha Police released a video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying fences in west Omaha while participating in a Tik Tok video trend.(Omaha Police Department)

Anyone with information about those involved in these incidents is asked to call the burglary unit investigators at 402-444-5843. You can also share information via Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

