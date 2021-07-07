Thursday Forecast: Warming back up...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an almost fall-like day on Wednesday...temperatures are heading back into the 80s and 90s on Thursday...with triple-digits possible for some...

A cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms to the region Tuesday...Tuesday night...and early Wednesday has pushed east. In the wake of this system cloud cover and pleasant-for-July temperatures have dominated the region. Skies will clear and seasonably cool overnight conditions will be felt statewide Wednesday night-into-early Thursday morning...with some patchy late-night fog.

A significant warm-up is expected by Thursday afternoon as our next upper-level trough of low pressure begins to drag a surface low...trailing cold front...and warm front into the area. The warm front will help push temperatures back into the 80s and 90s for most of us Thursday afternoon...with triple-digit heat possible in spots. More heat and humidity will spread across 10-11 Country on Friday with highs in the 90s...along with an increase in dew points...and that combination should translate into heat index values of 100°-or-higher in some locations.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

As the surface low and cold front slide across the state Friday afternoon and Friday night...severe thunderstorms will become possible with damaging winds...large hail...some heavy rains...and even an isolated tornado possible. The timing and extent of the severe weather threat will become clearer as we get closer to Friday...so please stay up-to-date on the latest forecast information as we go through the week.

Thursday Severe Weather Outlook (KOLN)

Friday Severe Weather Outlook (KOLN)

The upper-level part of this storm system will be a slow-mover...and that will translate into a cooler-than-average weekend with periods of showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday...with highs in the upper 70s-to-low 80s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

