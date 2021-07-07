Advertisement

Tomahawk at Harvard museum returns to Nebraska tribe

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear is returning to his Nebraska tribe after decades in a museum at Harvard.

The university says it’s been working with members of the Ponca Tribe in Nebraska and Oklahoma to repatriate the artifact. The tribe’s chairman says its anticipated return is a powerful symbol of homecoming for the tribe.

Standing Bear gave the Tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning the 18-79 court case that made him one of the first Native Americans granted civil rights.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Update: Police contacted driver in hit-and-run, citations pending
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Hickman man injured when firework went off in hand
Police tape.
Man killed when UTV hit by train in Richardson County

Latest News

Broken Bow woman dies in two-vehicle crash
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man during fight at party
Lincoln’s current flag was adopted in 1932, and has represented the city for nearly 90 years.
Lincoln changing flag design, asking for help from the community
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding
Lancaster Co. asking residents where to invest funding from American Rescue Plan Act
City of Lincoln changing flag for the first time since 1932, asking for help from the community...
City of Lincoln changing flag for the first time since 1932, asking for help from the community on new design