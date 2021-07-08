Advertisement

The Eagles plan Omaha stop on 2021 tour

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the most successful bands in U.S. history is planning a concert in Omaha.

Six-time Grammy Award-winners The Eagles kick off their “Hotel California 2021 Tour” on Aug. 22 in New York City, and will play at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 28.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 via Ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles, one of the most successful music acts in the 1970s, have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, has had five No. 1 songs and six No. 1 albums, including “Hotel California,” which was released in 1977.

For more information, visit the group’s website.

