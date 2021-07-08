First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is reporting the first death related to the delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County.

LLCHD said a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized died. Special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab identified the delta variant (B.1617).

There have been 239 COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County.

Total number of COVID-19 variant cases in Lancaster County: 254

Alpha (B.1.1.7) – first identified in the U.K., 196 cases

Beta (B.1.351) – first identified in South Africa, 8 cases

Delta (B.1.617) – first identified in India, 20 cases

Epsilon (B.1.427/B.1.429) – first identified in California, 21 cases

Gamma (P.1) – first identified in Brazil, 6 cases

Iota (B.1526) – first identified in New York, 3 cases

There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County Thursday.

LLCHD said 66.5% of Lancaster County residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated. The health department’s goal is to get that number to at least 75 percent.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.