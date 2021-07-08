First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is reporting the first death related to the delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County.
LLCHD said a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized died. Special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab identified the delta variant (B.1617).
There have been 239 COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County.
Total number of COVID-19 variant cases in Lancaster County: 254
- Alpha (B.1.1.7) – first identified in the U.K., 196 cases
- Beta (B.1.351) – first identified in South Africa, 8 cases
- Delta (B.1.617) – first identified in India, 20 cases
- Epsilon (B.1.427/B.1.429) – first identified in California, 21 cases
- Gamma (P.1) – first identified in Brazil, 6 cases
- Iota (B.1526) – first identified in New York, 3 cases
There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County Thursday.
LLCHD said 66.5% of Lancaster County residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated. The health department’s goal is to get that number to at least 75 percent.
