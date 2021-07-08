Advertisement

First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County

(WLBT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is reporting the first death related to the delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County.

LLCHD said a woman in her 40s who was hospitalized died. Special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab identified the delta variant (B.1617).

There have been 239 COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County.

Total number of COVID-19 variant cases in Lancaster County: 254

  • Alpha (B.1.1.7) – first identified in the U.K., 196 cases
  • Beta (B.1.351) – first identified in South Africa, 8 cases
  • Delta (B.1.617) – first identified in India, 20 cases
  • Epsilon (B.1.427/B.1.429) – first identified in California, 21 cases
  • Gamma (P.1) – first identified in Brazil, 6 cases
  • Iota (B.1526) – first identified in New York, 3 cases

There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County Thursday.

LLCHD said 66.5% of Lancaster County residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated. The health department’s goal is to get that number to at least 75 percent.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO Wanted Suspect
Situation near West A Street resolved peacefully
Lincoln Police at the scene of a house where a shooting took place very early Thursday morning.
LPD: Two shot in overnight incident in southeast Lincoln
Shantrel Hickey (Left) Daqwan Hickey (Right)
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man during fight at party
Linda Dillard
NSP seeks information regarding missing Southeast Nebraska woman
Missing man found dead in Seward County

Latest News

People's City Mission giveaway event on Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. - noon.
People’s City Mission hosting large giveaway on Saturday
The mission has gone from rescue to recovery.
NE-TF1 Chief gives update on recovery mission in Surfside, Florida
NE-TF1 Chief Brad Thavenet
NE-TF1 Chief Brad Thavenet gives update from Surfside, Florida
Wesley Blessing will be sentenced in September for an April 2020 shootout in Clay County.
Lincoln man convicted in 2020 DeWeese shoot-out