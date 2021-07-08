Friday Forecast: Hot with severe storms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the area will have above average temperatures Friday. There will be a chance of rain in part of the area Friday morning, but a better chance of showers and thunderstorms develops late in the afternoon and evening for most of the area. Cooler temperatures and more rain are in the forecast for the weekend.

An upper level disturbance will move through the region early Friday morning. There is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas through about 9am. Late morning through mid afternoon Friday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slim chance of rain. An upper level trough will move into the region late Friday. Showers and thunderstorms look to develop in the panhandle and Western Nebraska late in the afternoon and early evening. The storms will congeal together and form a line that should move through Central and Eastern Nebraska and Northern Kansas Friday night into early Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes are possible too. Rain could be heavy at times. There is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas late afternoon and into the early evening. If storms develop in these areas during that time, they could be severe too. Friday will be hot with high temperatures in the 90s for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas.

An upper level low should develop in the trough as it moves across the region Friday night into Saturday. This low looks to hang around the area this weekend. All day rain is not expected Saturday or Sunday, but showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out at any time on either day. The good news is that widespread severe weather is not expected this weekend. It will be much cooler with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Monday looks dry for now, but more rain is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures should gradually warm up through the first half of next week.

