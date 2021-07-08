LPD: Two shot in overnight incident in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Lincoln.

Police tell 10/11 NOW they received a call after 12:30 a.m. from a victim saying they were shot, and that they were taking themselves to a hospital.

Officers responded to the area of the shooting, 66th & Park Crest Court, where LPD says they located multiple shell casings, in addition to damage to the back side of a home. The area of the incident is north of Normal Blvd. & Van Dorn Street and east of Holmes Lake.

Police say two victims arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds, but their injuries are not life-threatening at this time.

Lincoln Police investigate a shooting that hospitalized two people very early Thursday morning. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

According to LPD, the evidence points to the fact that this was a targeted incident, meaning there is no ongoing threat to the public. However, police say the suspect or suspects are still at large.

An investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information should contact LPD at 402-441-6000, or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.