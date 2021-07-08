NE-TF1 Chief gives update on recovery mission in Surfside, Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chief Brad Thavenet of Nebraska’s Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team has been in Surfside, Florida helping with the condo collapse for nearly two weeks. The mission has gone from rescue to recovery.

As of Thursday afternoon, 60 people have been reported dead with 80 more people unaccounted for.

Chief Thavenet said they had a 93 second pause Wednesday night to honor the victims.

He’s working 16-18 hour days but said it’s worth it to help bring some closure to families.

“That’s what puts it into perspective. You can take the heat, you can take the lack of sleep and all of that, but knowing you are at least making a difference. You are representing, in my case, Nebraska Task Force One,” Chief Thavenet said.

He said the goal is to recover 100 percent of the people involved.

Over 500 first responders continue to operate 24hrs/day on all areas of the Champlain Towers. Over 4,250 cubic yards of debris has been removed. Teams continue to dig and delayer debris in a systematic manner. @NE_TF1 @OmahaFireDept @PapillionFire @CityOfLincoln @LNKFireRescue pic.twitter.com/1qFODYFJN3 — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) July 7, 2021

(KOLNKGIN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.