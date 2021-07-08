Advertisement

NE-TF1 Chief gives update on recovery mission in Surfside, Florida

. The mission has gone from rescue to recovery.
. The mission has gone from rescue to recovery.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chief Brad Thavenet of Nebraska’s Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team has been in Surfside, Florida helping with the condo collapse for nearly two weeks. The mission has gone from rescue to recovery.

As of Thursday afternoon, 60 people have been reported dead with 80 more people unaccounted for.

Chief Thavenet said they had a 93 second pause Wednesday night to honor the victims.

He’s working 16-18 hour days but said it’s worth it to help bring some closure to families.

“That’s what puts it into perspective. You can take the heat, you can take the lack of sleep and all of that, but knowing you are at least making a difference. You are representing, in my case, Nebraska Task Force One,” Chief Thavenet said.

He said the goal is to recover 100 percent of the people involved.

(KOLNKGIN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO Wanted Suspect
Situation near West A Street resolved peacefully
Lincoln Police at the scene of a house where a shooting took place very early Thursday morning.
LPD: Two shot in overnight incident in southeast Lincoln
Shantrel Hickey (Left) Daqwan Hickey (Right)
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man during fight at party
Linda Dillard
NSP seeks information regarding missing Southeast Nebraska woman
Missing man found dead in Seward County

Latest News

Wesley Blessing will be sentenced in September for an April 2020 shootout in Clay County.
Lincoln man convicted in 2020 DeWeese shoot-out
GI man identified as victim in Fourth of July drowning
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
The Eagles plan Omaha stop on 2021 tour