Our Town Anselmo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Sandhills community of Anselmo has much to offer both residents and visitors, including a sod house and a church that’s quite a landmark.

We recently talked with Barb Pellor about the town she calls home. One of the tourist attractions in town is the sod house and the pioneer jail on main street. “The sod house was built in 1967, to celebrate the Nebraska Centennial,” Pellor said. “They just moved the jail next to it so it was like a one-stop, so visitors could see everything. The jail was used many years ago, before 1900.”

Along with some of the attractions, Anselmo residents are proud of their local businesses. “We have a grocery store,” Pellor said. “We have a bar that serves some of the best prime rib in the county, maybe the state, I don’t know. I’m kind of prejudiced there, but they serve good prime rib. We have Anderson’s grain elevator just outside of town. They load grain cars there. We have a gas station. We have Richard’s Electric. He does business all across the state. We have Chandler’s Sandhill Honey and Bottling Company. They ship their honey to Lincoln, Omaha, they take it lots of different places. They have an extractor, and they have a bottling house. It’s local honey.”

One point of interest you may notice downtown is a mural painted on the side of a brick building. “In 1986, Anselmo turned 100 years old,” Pellor said. “The mayor at the time had his brother-in-law draw a rendition of our depot that was here for lots of years. Laron McGinn, a local artist, then put it on the side of a building. I mean, it’s the first thing you see when you come into town. The artist said it took about six weeks to paint it.” Another point of interest is the spires of the Catholic church. “That’s our ‘Cathedral of the Sandhills’. That’s something we are proud of. The spires have actually been struck by lighting at least twice, so they had to repair them. It is impressive to see the inside of the church.”

Finally, people in Anselmo are proud of their veterans memorial. “They’ve had so much interest, they’ve sold more blocks then what they have room for with the first two walls. They are going to add on even more to what it is now,” Pellor said.

