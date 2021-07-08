Advertisement

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO Wanted Suspect
Situation near West A Street resolved peacefully
Lincoln Police at the scene of a house where a shooting took place very early Thursday morning.
LPD: Two shot in overnight incident in southeast Lincoln
Shantrel Hickey (Left) Daqwan Hickey (Right)
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man during fight at party
Linda Dillard
NSP seeks information regarding missing Southeast Nebraska woman
Missing man found dead in Seward County

Latest News

First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan
People's City Mission giveaway event on Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. - noon.
People’s City Mission hosting large giveaway on Saturday
The mission has gone from rescue to recovery.
NE-TF1 Chief gives update on recovery mission in Surfside, Florida