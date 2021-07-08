Advertisement

People’s City Mission hosting large giveaway on Saturday

People's City Mission giveaway event on Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. - noon.
People's City Mission giveaway event on Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. - noon.(PCM)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People’s City Mission is hosting a large giveaway event in the parking lot of its Help Center, located at 6800 P Street, just behind East Park Theaters.

The giveaway is Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. - noon. Thousands of housewares, toys, tools and more will be given away for free to anyone who needs some assistance due to the pandemic.

PCM compared it to a free flea market. There is no pre-qualification or sign up necessary, participants can just show up.

For more information visit pcmlincoln.org or the Facebook event page.

