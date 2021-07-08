State Patrol offers wage increase for bilingual troopers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wants to increase the number of bilingual troopers, so it is offering to raise salaries as an incentive.

According to a news release, NSP is raising salaries by 2.5% for recruits and current troopers who can speak more than one language, including American Sign Language.

“As a law enforcement agency, we strive to serve all Nebraskans and visitors to our state, regardless of the language they speak,” said Col. John Bolduc, patrol superintendent. “Recruiting more bilingual troopers is part of than mission.”

The effort is part of the labor agreement that took effect this month between the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council and the State Patrol.

NSP is accepting applications until July 12 for Camp 66 candidates, and, if they’re eligible for the increase, their starting pay is about $50, 600 per year. Candidates should look for the word “Trooper” on the Nebraska State Jobs website.

