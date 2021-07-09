Advertisement

Amazon plans sorting facility in Council Bluffs

(Amazon)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amazon is hiring 500 people to staff a facility it plans to build in Council Bluffs.

Caitlin Polochak, regional PR manager for Amazon, told 6 News the 270,000-square-foot package sorting center will be located at S. 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway. It should be open in late 2022.

Staffing will be a mix of full-time and part-time jobs, Polochak said. Interested candidates can apply online.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police at the scene of a house where a shooting took place very early Thursday morning.
LPD: Two shot in overnight incident in southeast Lincoln
First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County
Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera
Fire at Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental Friday, July 9.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at business in central Lincoln
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

Groundbreaking Event for US-275
Major road project connecting Omaha and Norfolk back on schedule
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
Pursuit with motorcycle leads to arrest on several charges
LPD investigating two burglaries in south Lincoln