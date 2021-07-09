Advertisement

CHI Health Horse therapy helps those in long-term care

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For many in long-term care facilities, being outside and around others was a luxury they’ve just recently gotten back. For some residents in Lincoln, it came with a little extra fun from the farm.

The courtyard at Sumner Place becomes something of a mini rodeo about once a month.

Molly is a 26-year-old horse who has been delighting residents here for the past year. Early on during COVID those meet and greets were through windows. Friday’s visit had residents up close and personal in the courtyard.

Diane Russell, Molly’s owner and CHI Health nurse, said what started as a way to give back during the pandemic has now become a family-like tie to the facility.

“It’s been really really enjoyable to be face to face with them and have them actually pet her and give her a treat and a hug and I think she feels the same way,” said Russell. “She’s tired of looking through windows”

“Through the last year of COVID we’ve seen a lot of decline and you know mental abilities doing something out of the norm getting this horse in bringing those memories back is a great thing for them,” said Chris Westover, Restorative Aid Coordinator.

Russell hopes to continue those monthly visits until Molly can no longer do it.

