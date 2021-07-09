Connect with nature at Albion flower farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You can definitely find peace and quiet, and plenty of beautiful flowers in bloom when you visit the “you-pick” flower farm called Valley View Flowers in Albion.

The business is the result of Lori and Brad Warner trying to find something they could do together now that their children are grown. “We tried a couple of things that didn’t fit,” Lori Warner said. “We started doing this, fell into it, and it’s been a lot of fun. We are a ‘you pick’ flower farm. So, people come out and we give them a canning jar. We have a couple of sizes to choose from. We put some water in their jar, give them some scissors, tell them what’s in bloom, and send them on their way to just enjoy.”

There are a number of highlights of the grounds. “My husband Brad is handy,” Warner said. “What we’ve done is make it like a garden, and not just rows of flowers. We have a sweet pea shack, which is a sitting area. You can sit there and take in the views. We have a corn crib which can be used for parties, and right outside of it, we’ve developed a yoga area. We are hoping to bring in yoga instructors, and they can come and hold classes. We have raised flower beds which are nice for some people who may not want to bend over too far to cut flowers.”

Many of the structures use re-purposed materials. “My husband will be searching for these materials,” Warner said. “He just enjoys coming up with different structures and unusual materials. There’s a shed we have that features lumber from an old fence from the Newman Grove area. The rafters are from Herman, and the window comes from Omaha. We have things from all over.”

The flower farm generates a number of reactions from visitors. “We did have someone call us the other day,” Warner said. “They had lost their little girl 50 years ago, and they wanted to come pick flowers in her memory and take them to church. We were touched by that. It warmed our hearts that they would want to use our flowers for that. We’ve also had people come, and as they are browsing through the flowers, they’ll see something they haven’t seen for a long time. They might mention that’s a flower my grandmother grew.”

Valley View Flowers is definitely a peaceful place to visit. You can contact them at (402) 741-0634, or at valleyviewflowers88@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.