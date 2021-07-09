Advertisement

COVID long hauler patient visits Bryan West & connects with caretakers

By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man who battled COVID-19 for months and received an organ transplant, reunited on Thursday with his caretakers who helped him recover.

At 31-years-old, Jake Immink became the first Nebraskan to receive a double lung transplant as a result of COVID-19.

More: UNMC performs state's first double lung transplant in COVID-19 patient

Immink first arrived at Bryan West Hospital in October 2020 where he would spend 70 days.

Despite a healthy lifestyle and a ranching career, the virus ravaged Immink’s lungs.

Pulmonologists at Bryan West decided that the move to UNMC for that transplant was his best chance of survival.

“It was great seeing the nurses I consider some of them real life friends. I talk to some occasionally outside of the hospital aspect. It’s wonderful to see all them and saving my life at the beginning there,” said Immink.

Since being discharged from the surgery, Immink said he’s back on the ranch in Fairbury.

Immink said he’s not quite back to 100-percent when it comes to work, but he’s making strides everyday.

