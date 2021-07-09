Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at business in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters worked to extinguish flames at a business in central Lincoln early Friday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. crews with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a fire at Paramount Linen on the corner of 27th and F Streets.

Firefighters said by 7 a.m. the fire was under control and their main goal was putting out any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

