Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at business in central Lincoln

By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters worked to extinguish flames at a business in central Lincoln early Friday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. crews with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a fire at Paramount Linen on the corner of 27th and F Streets.

Firefighters said by 7 a.m. the fire was under control and their main goal was putting out any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now on air and online for updates.

