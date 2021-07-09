Former Dodge County deputy set for sentencing in fraud case found dead

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy who pled guilty in February to extracting almost $11 million in a Ponzi scheme was found dead Thursday afternoon, authorities have confirmed to 6 News.

Craig Harbaugh was found dead in his northwest Fremont apartment, according to a statement Friday from Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski.

“There is no indication of suicide or foul play,” Sopinski said in an updated release.

Fremont Police Department is investigating the death, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause, she said.

Harbaugh was scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon after pleading guilty in February to wire and bank fraud the FBI said amounted to $6 million taken from individual victims and $5 million from a federally insured bank. He was indicted in October 2019 and resigned from the sheriff’s office the following month, though officials said he had been on administrative leave for several weeks prior.

He was facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and three years of supervised visits following any length of incarceration.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Investigative reporters Mike McKnight and Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

