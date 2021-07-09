Advertisement

Gage County Sheriff’s Office responds to two-vehicle injury crash on Highway 77

One of the drivers was transported to Bryan West Hospital by StarCare Air Ambulance with...
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Highway 77 and Buckeye Road on Thursday.

Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the incident at around 8:46 pm. Both drivers were transported to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. One of the drivers was transported to Bryan West Hospital by StarCare Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

