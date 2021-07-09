Advertisement

GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. GM says it has no reports of injuries.

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator during manufacturing, causing corrosion.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. GM says it has a limited number of replacement parts available.

Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16. They’ll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

For more information about auto recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lincoln Police at the scene of a house where a shooting took place very early Thursday morning.
LPD: Two shot in overnight incident in southeast Lincoln
First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County
Omaha Police released a photo and video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying...
OH NO! Omaha Police looking for ‘Kool-Aid man’ vandals
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Missing man found dead in Seward County

Latest News

This image from video provided by Brett Durrant shows boulders blocking U.S. Route 395 near the...
Aftershocks expected after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits California, Nevada
Surges of rainwater impacted the New York City subway Thursday.
RAW: Gushing rainwater impacks NYC subway
On Saturday July 10, loved ones are hosting a fun run at Pioneers Park celebrating Tabitha’s life
Fun run at Pioneers Park in memory of Tabitha Heftie’s life
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln