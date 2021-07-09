Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, here are you Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors.

Josh Hoyer at Deer Springs Winery

On Friday from 7-9 p.m., it’s time for some live music at Deer Springs Winery. Josh Hoyer will be playing music for your enjoyment. Bring your law chairs or blankets to sit on and have a great evening. Motorfood Food Truck will also be out there serving dinner from 6-8 p.m. Deer Springs Winery is located at 16255 Adams Street. Tickets are $5 and for more information click here.

Screamers Dining & Cabaret presents July Comedy Dinner Show featuring Tom Burgoon

On Friday and Saturday, dinner starts at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tom Burgoon has wowed and impressed audiences from coast to coast both on land and sea. His unique brand of comedy has been showcased to a vast audience, with venues including everything from cruise lines to corporate clients such as 3M, Coca-Cola and NASA. You don’t want to miss this show! This event is at Screamers Dining & Cabaret located at 803 Q Street. For more information click here. Tickets are $35.

Movies in the Park presents Tom & Jerry

On Friday starting between 8:45-9 p.m. Movies in the Park is a great way for friends and family to enjoy an evening together. Grab your law chairs, blankets and kick back and enjoy the show. Tom & Jerry is a deep dive into the history to explore the moment when Tom first crossed paths with his nemesis, Jerry. As the furry foes meet for the first time and butt heads, so begins a decades-long rivalry full of whimsical hi-jinks. This event is at Antelope Park Bandshell, located at 1650 Memorial Drive. The event is free.

Butterfly Count

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, enjoy the morning with a leisurely 2-3 mile hike while counting butterflies. The count will begin with a presentation and introductory slideshow. Participants will then disperse with a butterfly expert guide to the count areas. This event is at Pionners Park Nature Center, located at 3201 S Coddington Avenue. Tickets are $6 per person and you must register for the event by Friday July 9th. For more information click here.

Lincoln Municipal Band 2021 Summer Concert Series presents You Make Me Feel So Young

On Sunday starting at 7 p.m., The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform their first concert of the 2021 Summer Concert Series. This concert will be conducted by music director Bob Krueger and will feature Luke Anderson, who is the winner of the 2021 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition, on trombone. This event is at John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park, located at Garfield Street and Memorial Drive. This event is free. For more information click here.

