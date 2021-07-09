Advertisement

Hot and humid, then severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and Friday night

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A complex storm system will slowly move across the Central Plains Friday afternoon through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late on Friday and continue into Saturday morning. A few of the storms could be severe Friday evening and Friday night. The upper level low will bring occasional showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The weekend will be cooler but still muggy on Saturday.

Mostly to partly sunny Friday afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s with the heat index around 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday night and some of the storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds the primary threats, however, a few isolated tornadoes possible.

Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially after midnight in the Lincoln area. A few storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler but still on the humid side. Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible through out the day Saturday. A few lingering showers for Saturday night with lows in the lower 60s.

Mix of clouds and sun on Sunday with a slight chance of a shower, mainly in the morning. Not as humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday should be a nice day with mostly sunny skies lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s. Upper 80s expected through Thursday of next week with small chances for showers and thunderstorms.

