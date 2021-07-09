Advertisement

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the past school year. The student was in one of his classes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

