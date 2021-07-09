Advertisement

K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods.(Lee County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer in Florida defied severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa to find an endangered missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond Tuesday night to reports of the missing girl.

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K-9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Mercy was able to locate the girl and bring her safely back home to her family.

Mercy is part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s ReUnite Program, which offers a multi-layer approach to find missing and endangered people.

K9 MERCY BRINGS MISSING JUVENILE HOME DURING TROPICAL STORM Last night, deputies responded to a reported missing...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police at the scene of a house where a shooting took place very early Thursday morning.
LPD: Two shot in overnight incident in southeast Lincoln
First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County
Omaha Police released a photo and video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying...
OH NO! Omaha Police looking for ‘Kool-Aid man’ vandals
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Missing man found dead in Seward County

Latest News

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president
Retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black is fighting stage IV colon cancer, as well as the VA as he...
Lawmakers advocate for veterans exposed to burn pits
LFR crews were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. on Friday to a fire at a business.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at business in central Lincoln
A COVID long hauler patient visits Bryan West & connects with caretakers
COVID long hauler patient visits Bryan West & connects with caretakers