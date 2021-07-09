LPD investigating two burglaries in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are investigating two potentially-related burglaries that happened on Friday.

The first robbery occurred at around 2:43 a.m. at 821 South 11th Street.

According to LPD, officers responded to Cloud 9 Smoke Shop after a person reported that the window of the front door had been shattered.

Upon arrival, officers observed the front door window had been broken and that the suspects had gained entry. Officers contacted the owner, who is conducting an inventory to determine the total loss.

Police estimate that there is around $500 in damages, though the total of stolen goods still remains to be determined.

Officers processed the scene for forensic and digital evidence. This investigation is ongoing.

The second robbery occurred at approximately 4:48 a.m. at 4848 Normal Boulevard.

LPD officers responded to CBD Remedies on a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officers observed that the front glass had been broken and that the suspects had gained entry. Officers contacted the owner, who is conducting an inventory to determine the total loss.

Police estimate that there is around $500 in damages, though the total of stolen goods still remains to be determined.

Officers processed the scene for forensic and digital evidence. This investigation is ongoing.

