Major road project connecting Omaha and Norfolk back on schedule

Groundbreaking Event for US-275
Groundbreaking Event for US-275(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project connecting Omaha and Norfolk with a four-lane split highway is back on track.

The project stalled some years ago just outside of Scribner. The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to eliminate 18 and a half miles of one-lane traffic between Scribner and West Point with a groundbreaking event scheduled for next week.

The highway will bypass Scribner but go right through the heart of West Point. People in Scribner are hopeful that the new highway will create an economic boost.

“As truck traffic increases between Omaha and Norfolk, we’re right in the middle of that. It’s just a necessity. A sign of growth. A sign of more transportation. Hopefully, we can share some of that growth you know. Maybe we’ll have some businesses locate here,” said Steve Swanson.

