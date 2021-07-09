Much cooler this weekend with rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. There is more rain in the forecast for the rest of the weekend. It will be much cooler and not as humid Saturday and Sunday.

An upper level trough and cold front will move through the area tonight into Saturday morning. Thunderstorms will develop and expand across the western third of Nebraska early this evening. The storms should congeal into a line and move eastward across Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas mid-evening into the early overnight hours. Severe storms are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Rain could be heavy at times too.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday, but the severe weather threat should diminish for most of the area by late in the morning. An upper level low should develop within the upper level trough. That low will set up shop just to our east and keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms going for much of Eastern and Central Nebraska through the day and into the night Saturday. The chance of rain should decrease in Western Nebraska by Saturday night. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in mainly Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas Sunday. It will be less humid and much cooler this weekend. Highs should be in the mid 70s to mid 80s for much of the area Saturday and Sunday.

The upper level low should move away from the area Sunday night so at this time Monday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and dry. An upper level disturbance and cold front look to move through the area late Tuesday into the middle of next week so rain will be possible.

