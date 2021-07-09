Advertisement

Pursuit with motorcycle leads to arrest on several charges

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound motorcycle traveling in excess of 110 miles per hour near Goehner, at mile marker 372. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle refused to stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

After a few minutes, the motorcycle encountered heavier traffic due to a construction zone. The rider then pulled over on the shoulder. He was then taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located methamphetamine, marijuana wax, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun in the rider’s possession.

The rider, Christopher Rizor, 29, of Yamika, Washington was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and numerous traffic violations. He was lodged in Seward County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police at the scene of a house where a shooting took place very early Thursday morning.
LPD: Two shot in overnight incident in southeast Lincoln
First death due to Delta COVID-19 variant in Lancaster County
Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera
Fire at Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental Friday, July 9.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at business in central Lincoln
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

Groundbreaking Event for US-275
Major road project connecting Omaha and Norfolk back on schedule
Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead
LPD investigating two burglaries in south Lincoln
Amazon plans sorting facility in Council Bluffs