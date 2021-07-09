Pursuit with motorcycle leads to arrest on several charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Washington man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Thursday evening.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound motorcycle traveling in excess of 110 miles per hour near Goehner, at mile marker 372. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle refused to stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

After a few minutes, the motorcycle encountered heavier traffic due to a construction zone. The rider then pulled over on the shoulder. He was then taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located methamphetamine, marijuana wax, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun in the rider’s possession.

The rider, Christopher Rizor, 29, of Yamika, Washington was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and numerous traffic violations. He was lodged in Seward County Jail.

