Ricketts extends State Patrol deployments to Texas border

(Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday he was extending by 14 days the voluntary deployment of 15 State Patrol troopers to the Texas-Mexico border.

In June, Ricketts sent about 25 troopers to Del Rio, Texas, to help the crisis along the United States and Mexico border.

According to the release, the announcement was in response to “a request for assistance from emergency management officials in the State of Texas.”

“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico. The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the situation at the border a disaster on June 1. Ricketts’ release states that the troopers will “partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety later this month to provide law enforcement assistance.”

The troopers’ deployment is expecting to be about 16 days.

