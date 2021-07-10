Lou & Mary Anne’s Bar & Grill in Bee, Nebraska to close down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve ever been to the small town of Bee, Nebraska, then you probably have heard of Lou and Mary Anne’s. On July 11, the mom and pop bar and restaurant will close its doors, but on Friday, the place was packed for its very last fish fry with people waiting hours just to get a taste.

“Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and that’s where we’re at,” the family said.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the line was wrapped all around the building. Inside Lou and Mary Anne’s, business never stopped.

“Where else are you going to go to get this good of a fish meal?” said a customer of over 20 years.

For the past 47 years, the neighborhood bar has been serving up fried fish, ice cold beer and “that good small town feel.”

Now, the place is closing after owners Lou passed in June and his wife Mary Anne in 2020.

“We’re greatly appreciative of all our customers. Grandma and grandpa wouldn’t have stayed open without all of them.”

First-timers and regulars told 10/11 the same thing and said the fish is “just that good.”

The family of Lou and Mary Anne’s said it’s going to be hard saying good-bye not only to the bar but the people who made it what it was.

“We thank everybody. We’re here for grandma and grandpa and miss them tremendously.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.