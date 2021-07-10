Advertisement

LPD responds to crash in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Ave. and N. 14th Street on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near Fletcher Avenue and N. 14th Street on Saturday at around 3:23 p.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, it appears that a red vehicle and a grey vehicle were involved in the incident.

LPD said that one of the drivers was pinned in their vehicle when officers arrived. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more information.

