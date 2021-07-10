Advertisement

Preparations for National High School Rodeo Finals set back due to Friday’s storm

National High School Finals Rodeo - Lincoln
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preparations for the National High School Rodeo Finals have been set back due to Friday’s storm, and the Lancaster Event Center is asking for help getting things back together.

The Lancaster Event Center has been prepping for the National High School Rodeo Finals. Around 1,700 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces and Mexico will be at the event center for the finals which run July 18-24.

According to officials, the main damage was to the temporary stalls in the south side of the area. Several large tents which were set up for medical and check-in were destroyed. Two campers were flipped over, though no one was inside them at the time of the storm. At least one tree was knocked down.

“Number one, the rodeo is for sure going on. We are going to be ready for the contestants to be here on Thursday at noon,” said Amy Dickerson, General Manager of the Lancaster Event Center. “But we do put a plea out there, for community-minded folks out there. There’s going to be some manual labor to pull this metal that got mangled in this microburst last night. To get it out of the way and start setting replacement stalls up.”

If you are available to help clean up, contact Lynn Hagen at (402) 430-7411.

